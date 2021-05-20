The overlooked question on infrastructure
There is no doubt that Minnesota and our nation are overdue for infrastructure investment. Not only are more than 600 state bridges and more than 4,986 miles of our highways in poor condition, but commute times here have increased by 8.6% over the last decade. However, with over a quarter of all infrastructure-related workers projected to retire or permanently leave the workforce over the next decade, who will actually help turn a sweeping federal infrastructure package into action?www.startribune.com