The overlooked question on infrastructure

Last week’s jobs report - the Big Miss - is being hurled at the Biden infrastructure plan from all sides. Accepted wisdom is loudly arguing on the one side that a) infrastructure doesn’t create jobs quickly enough to matter, and arguing from the other side that b) the labor pool is already tight, so where are we going to get the workers required for a $2 trillion build? These statements are wrong and contradictory, and they highlight a big problem - the life of the not yet born infrastructure initiative is profoundly fragile, in mortal danger of being cut down to $1 trillion or less (something the smart money in Washington already handicaps as certain).