newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SpaceChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,390.00 (SPC)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 22 hours ago

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $118,390.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Null#Spc#Hits#Btc#Bwk#Dcoin Token#Space Chain#Cryptocompare#Coinnest#Exx#Defi#Eca#Erc 20 Spc Tokens#Qrc 20 Spc Tokens#Currency#Investors#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#Limitless Vip#Buying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falconswap (FSW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,658.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $118,658.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BOSAGORA (BOA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.92 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $74.63 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rakon (RKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $690,009.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and $690,009.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $157,592.36 and $1.26 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $589.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00019204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $589.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Peculium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,694.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Peculium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $456,694.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Decred 24-Hour Volume Tops $54.01 Million (DCR)

Decred (CURRENCY:DCR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $54.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.82 or 0.00392348 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $292,485.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. NFT has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and $292,485.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,444.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $13.31 million and $21,444.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.15 million and $270.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banano Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $827,473.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $49.31 million and $827,473.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bridge Oracle Reaches One Day Volume of $36.66 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $236.47 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 81.3% against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yield Stake Finance (YI12) Tops One Day Volume of $3,574.00

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Yield Stake Finance has a market capitalization of $69,213.98 and $3,574.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Stake Finance has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Stake Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.23 or 0.00013635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FIBOS One Day Volume Tops $208,745.00 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, FIBOS has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $208,745.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beaxy Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $139.65 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $590.51 million and approximately $139.65 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00006018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.
Economymodernreaders.com

Auto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.18 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Auto has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and $8.18 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $2,668.68 or 0.05646952 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Phala.Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

12Ships Hits One Day Volume of $241.00 (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. 12Ships has a market cap of $156.67 million and approximately $241.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.