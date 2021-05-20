SpaceChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,390.00 (SPC)
SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $118,390.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.