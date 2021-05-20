Burency (BUY) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $20,700.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.