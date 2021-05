Israel's ambassador to the U.S. criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for "stoking tensions" with her comments about Israel's deadly clashes with Hamas. "Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib maybe you should open your eyes to the whole picture? Islam’s 3rd holiest site is being used to stockpile Molotov cocktails and rocks that are being lobbed at the police and at Jewish worshippers praying at the Western Wall, below the Temple Mount," Israel's Ambassador Gilad Erdan wrote on Twitter on Monday.