Lubbock native, prima ballerina NaTalia Johnson dies at 37
The arts community is mourning one of its own with the unexpected death of Lubbock native and internationally acclaimed prima ballerina NaTalia Johnson. "NaTalia Johnson, a Ballet Lubbock original, was an energy of fire that lit the dance world ablaze with her bold spirit. From her dancing to her teaching, she changed lives. Today we send our condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace," reads a social media post from Ballet Lubbock.