newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock native, prima ballerina NaTalia Johnson dies at 37

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arts community is mourning one of its own with the unexpected death of Lubbock native and internationally acclaimed prima ballerina NaTalia Johnson. "NaTalia Johnson, a Ballet Lubbock original, was an energy of fire that lit the dance world ablaze with her bold spirit. From her dancing to her teaching, she changed lives. Today we send our condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace," reads a social media post from Ballet Lubbock.

www.lubbockonline.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natalia, TX
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Johnson
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Ballet#Obituary#National Ballet#Music Director#Packard#Buddy Holly Hall#Lubbock High School#Dth#Urban Ballet Theater#Renaissance Ballet#Collage Dance Collective#Henry Street Settlement#Abrons Arts Center#New Hope Baptist Church#Sugar Plum Fairy#Ballerina Natalia#Prima Ballerina#Lubbock Cemetery#Icon Arthur Mitchell#Artistic Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Comedian Tom Segura Is Coming To Lubbock

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is on a roll when it comes to bringing in top talent to Lubbock. On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Science announced that actor, comedian, and writer Tom Segura will be performing in Lubbock on January 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Tom Segura Is Coming To Buddy Holly Hall

Tom Segura quietly booked a gig at Buddy Holly Hall, January 25, 2022, and tickets are will be available for presale in just a few days (May 19, 2021). This performance will take place in the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at Buddy Holly Hall, which has limited seating, so if you are a big fan, you will want to grab up your tickets as soon as possible.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Get the FMX App, Win Tickets to Corey Taylor’s Sold-Out Lubbock Show

One of your final chances to score tickets to see Corey Taylor live in Lubbock, Texas is coming up, and it's on us. This is simple: Download the FMX app. Make sure you turn contests notifications on. We'll send out an app alert on Tuesday, May 18th with an exclusive chance to register for a pair of tickets to Taylor's show in Lubbock. You'll be part of a select group who gets to enter, so your chances are much, much better than usual.
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Culinary Co-op To Celebrate Grand Opening

A culinary co-op is opening soon in Lubbock, providing a shared space for chefs, cooks and folks wanting to learn the art of cooking. Its an elegant solution to share resources, equipment and space when most of us don't have immediate access to a commercial kitchen. Culinary Co-op will celebrate...