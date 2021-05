No. PB-2020-175 NOTICE OF HEARING RETURN OF SALE. Notice is hereby given that JO LYNN MIKESKA, SHERRY SWEETIN-POWELL and STACY SWEETIN, the duly appointed, qualified and acting Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of LUQUITA JACQUELINE SWEETIN, deceased, have returned and presented for confirmation, and filed in said court their return of the sale of the following described real property of said estate, to-wit: