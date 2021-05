We all know that barracks are military camps where trained military men and women and their families live. The prominent activities that one will immediately appreciate is that there is continuous training for the soldiers as they prepare for any outbreak of war, especially that which threatens the borders of the our country. In any case, most soldiers spend their time out of their homes as they work to promote peace and tranquility in the country from outside or external attack. Soldiers also help in peace missions as assigned by the organiaed bodies. These soldiers found in camps have well-established rank structure and their leaders are commonly known as commanders because they command their subordinates. The commanders are royal to the government and so is everyone they command. These soldiers are not active in politics but they support the government of the day as they holistically protect the sovereign state against external threats.