The Tyket App is Ready to Revolutionize Entertainment with Beta Release

The unique thing about launchers is that they can completely change how you use and interact with your device. With something like Nova Launcher, you can use it to create something that looks like a Pixel home screen, or you can go off the wall by integrating KWGT widgets for something different. But then there are other launchers, like Niagara Launcher that introduce a minimalistic approach to the home screen, providing quick access to the apps that you use the most.