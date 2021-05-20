The Tyket App is Ready to Revolutionize Entertainment with Beta Release

newsbreak-logo
StageWood Rolls Out Tyket to Change the Way People Seek & Attend Live Events. The entertainment industry is long overdue for restructuring. Performers barely have reputable gig opportunities to build a career on, producers rely on unethical business practices to make money, and the ones left hurting most are the fans. The solution? Build a platform where fans, talent, and producers can collaborate to uplift each other. That’s exactly what Tyket will do.

BusinessPublishers Weekly

Kakao Entertainment Acquires Radish Reading App

Radish, a mobile reading app offering serialized bingeable genre fiction, has been acquired by Kakao Entertainment, the entertainment media arm of Korean internet platform Kakao, in a transaction valued at $440 million. The Radish board and shareholders have approved the acquisition, which is expected to be finalized in June. Under...
Cell PhonesSilicon Republic

Clubhouse releases Android app to reel in more users

The company is hoping to entice more people to the platform after its iOS downloads dropped considerably of late. Clubhouse has finally launched its Android app, first in the US, after much demand from users. The $4bn start-up’s audio sharing app was exclusive to iOS for more than year. Coupled...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Kakao Entertainment bets $950M on storytelling apps

South Korean content provider Kakao Entertainment agreed acquisitions of two US-based storytelling apps for nearly $1 billion to expand its reach across English-speaking regions. As part of the deal, Kakao Entertainment will take over short fiction stories provider Tapas for $510 million and serial fiction outfit Radish for $440 million,...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Mobile Comics Platform Tapas Acquired In $510 Million Deal With Korean Entertainment Giant

Tapas Media, a US-based webcomics publisher that has made giant strides in the booming market for mobile-optimized content, was today acquired by Kakao Entertainment in a $510 million cash transaction for 100% of the company, according to an announcement from Tapas. That move is bound to open a new and intensive round of competition for North American fans between two South Korean media giants angling to dominate the fast-growing market.
Economymartechseries.com

GRIN Adds $16 Million to Series A to Revolutionize the Creator Economy

GRIN, the leading influencer marketing software for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announces $16 million in new capital led by Imaginary Ventures. The round also included participation from Good Friends Venture Capital, which includes the founders of leading brands such as Allbirds, Warby Parker and Harry’s as general partners. This round is an extension of the company’s recent Series A, which took place in December 2020, highlighting GRIN’s rapid growth and support within the market. The additional funding will allow the company to heavily invest in channel integrations, reporting, analytics and a new suite of tools to support the creator economy.
TV ShowsTorrentFreak

Pirate Release Group NTG Shut Down By Alliance For Creativity & Entertainment

The Alliance For Creativity and Entertainment has announced that it has "put a permanent end" to the activities of piracy release group NTG. Working online under the pseudonym 'notthegrinch', the operator of the group ripped movies and TV shows from streaming services and uploaded them to several major private trackers from where they spread to more public services.
foodlogistics.com

Foodetective Launches New API Service

Foodetective introduced its new API and interface, raising $2 million in seed funding. The integrating services from over 300 vendors allows restaurants to merge their technology in a custom, centralized location and are able to access all their subscribers in a single app. In addition, the platform aggregates data from...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Clubhouse finally launches its beta app for Android, but remains invite-only

Although iOS users have had the luxury of access to Clubhouse for the better part of the last year or so, Android users have not been so lucky. Instead, we’ve had to wait for competitors to arise, including the likes of Twitter Spaces. However, if you still feel like you’re missing out on something for the “cool kids”, then the wait is finally over, kind of.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Apple Music HiFi confirmed by latest Android beta app

Last week we heard a rumor that Apple were getting ready to launch a new high end audio version of their music streaming service, Apple Music HiFi. The new Apple Music is expected to launch on Tuesday along with some new AirPods and now its existence has been confirmed by the beta version of the Apple Music app for Android.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone Podcasts app fix in the mix with iOS 14.6 Beta

If you’re looking for a fix for your recently mixed-up Podcasts app on your iPhone, you’re in luck. In the third Beta release for the software iOS 14.6, a set of features were modified for the Podcasts app. This update adds an option to “remove downloads” and brings the “Mark All As Played” option back to the app.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

As Brainbase Launches New Platforms, Artists Enjoy Greater IP Access

Los Angeles-based Brainbase, a company that helps brands monetize their intellectual property (IP), today launched two new online trademark filing and protection platforms that enable founders, creators, artists, designers and other professionals to quickly trademark and protect their IP–without a lawyer. Brainbase File enables seamless trademark registration through an API...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Niagara Launcher v1.2 beta adds app pop-ups and much more

The unique thing about launchers is that they can completely change how you use and interact with your device. With something like Nova Launcher, you can use it to create something that looks like a Pixel home screen, or you can go off the wall by integrating KWGT widgets for something different. But then there are other launchers, like Niagara Launcher that introduce a minimalistic approach to the home screen, providing quick access to the apps that you use the most.
Computerscryptopotato.com

Polars DeFi announces Beta Release Testing Program

The decentralized platform Polars, which seeks to solve the liquidity issue in the prediction market, has recently announced beta testing of the protocol on the Ethereum rinkeby testnet. Since the announcement over 27,5k users have signed up to participate. Community feedback will help the Polars team to build a better...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tears of Themis Closed Beta Test Release Date

The new game from miHoYo, the creators of hit Genshin Impact, Tears of Themis enters Closed Beta Testing today. Tears of Themis – next game from Genshin Impact creators CBT start: May 8, 2021. MiHoYo continues to work on their hit games Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact. However, that doesn’t...
ShoppingAnimation Magazine

Stuff We Love: New Releases to Entertain, Enlighten & Add to Your Collection

Goro Miyazaki’s children’s book adaptation is a magical and curious entry into 3D CGI for Studio Ghibli. Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, Dan Stevens and Taylor Paige Henderson bring Diana Wynne Jones’ characters to life in this tale of a headstrong British orphan who finds herself the ward of a selfish witch, and sets out to uncover the mysteries of her magical new home. Release includes feature-length storyboards, Japanese cast interviews and making-of featurette. Fans who purchase the Limited Edition SteelBook through the GKIDS Store get an exclusive cotton tote bag while supplies last! [Shout! Factory, $20 DVD / $27 BD / $33 SB]
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

IOS 14.6 Release Candidate Now Available To Public Beta Testers

Apple stuck to their unusual beta release schedule for the iOS 14.6 Public Beta, pushing out the release candidate to developers and Beta Program Participants earlier today. Favoring Friday and Monday releases instead of the traditional mid-week release was certainly a change, but at least it's not weekend releases like we got last year!