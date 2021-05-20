newsbreak-logo
Ariana Grande is in the 'perfect' relationship

By Celebretainment
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande’s husband is “perfect for her”. The 27-year-old singer married Dalton Gomez on Saturday (15.05.21), and sources have now said Ariana couldn’t have found a better man, because the real estate agent is “unfazed by the scope of her celebrity”. An insider told People magazine: "They're a great fit...

Celebrities
SoJO 104.9

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Are Married

From "7 rings" to a wedding ring! Ariana Grande reportedly married fiancé Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony at home over the weekend, sources revealed on Monday (May 17). "They got married," Ari's rep confirmed in a brief statement to People after TMZ broke the news. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Celebrities

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
Montecito, CA

Ariana Grande Secretly Got Married Over the Weekend

Congrats are in order for Ariana Grande, who reportedly wed her fiancé Dalton Gomez this weekend in a secret ceremony. Sources tell TMZ that the singer and Gomez wed at her new home in Montecito, California. It was reportedly an "intimate" gathering with around 20 guests, including their closest friends and family. TMZ's sources add that while the event was small (and a surprise to her fans) it was "filled with a lot of love." It also wasn't a traditional affair, with Grande and Gomez opting to exchange "informal I Dos."
Music

Ariana Grande’s ‘7 rings’ lawsuit settled

With the pandemic last year, we missed a few things that would have normally been on our radar, like for instance, did you know that Ariana Grande got sued for the track ‘7 rings’? Me neither, but a an NYC recording artist named Josh Stone made claims that Ariana’s track ‘7 rings’ sounded remarkably like one of his tracks called “You need it, I got it”, a little too close for comfort, and took her to court over it.
Relationships

Ariana Grande married in 'tiny and intimate' ceremony

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Celebrities

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Pulled Off a Secret Wedding

Wee-yoo wee-yoo wee-yoo. That’s the secret celebrity wedding alarm and it’s going off. Ariana Grande pulled off a small, quiet ceremony with Dalton Gomez, a 25-year-old year old real estate broker and her fiancé of half a year, at her home in Montecito. Her representatives confirmed the news to E!...
Beauty & Fashion

Ariana Grande Takes The Extreme Crop Top To The Pool

Who’s ready for summer? Yep, us too. And so is Ariana Grande – at least if her latest outfit is anything to go by. The pop superstar’s recent holiday-ready Instagram post captures her in a look that screams summer. Posing poolside, Ariana embraced the forthcoming season’s skimpiest, sassiest trend: the...
Beauty & Fashion

Daily News: Ariana Grande’s Secret Weddings Details, J.Crew’s New Designer, Kate Davidson Hudson Joins Luisa Via Roma As EIC, And More!

Ariana Grande secretly said ‘I Do’ to Dalton Gomez over the weekend. Ariana Grande is officially a married woman! The singer and actress, 27, wed real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony this weekend, according to People. The two tied the knot at their home in Montecito, with less than 20 people in attendance, a year and four months after they began dating. While we have many questions about the occasion—such as what the superstar bride wore for her big day!—there’s no question that they’re very much in love, with Grande’s representative confirming that the room “was so happy and full of love.” Congratulations to the couple!
Celebrities

Everything You Need to Know About Ariana Grande’s New Husband (!) Dalton Gomez

While the rest of us were forming an intimate and, some might say, passionate relationship with sweatpants, Ariana Grande spent her quarantine time being cute with her new beau, Dalton Gomez...and now they're married!! "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people," Ari's reps confirmed. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." Yeah, I have questions due to being deeply nosy. Mostly just:
Celebrities
The US Sun

Where was Ariana Grande born?

ARIANA Grande is a singer and actress who has won multiple awards, including two Grammys. She reportedly has tied the knot with fiance Dalton Gomez in a secret wedding ceremony. Where was Ariana Grande born?. Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, in Boca Raton, Florida. She launched her...
Pets
TheWeek

The daily gossip: Police arrest the woman who 'returned' Lady Gaga's stolen dogs, Victoria Beckham hates the present Justin Bieber gave her, and more

1. Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested five suspects on Thursday in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker — and among them was the woman who turned the pets in. Three of the five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting and were charged with attempted murder, while two of them were accused of being accessories after the crime, police said. One of the two alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, 50, who police said reported that she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address that was offering a $500,000 reward. Police said the four other suspects, whose ages range from 18 to 40, were allegedly "all documented gang members." All involved have reportedly pleaded not guilty. [ABC News, The Week]
Celebrities

Justin Bieber’s new dreadlocks spark cultural appropriation backlash

Bieber’s getting backlash. Justin Bieber has caused quite the stir on social media after debuting dreadlocks, with many followers calling out the 27-year-old singer for cultural appropriation. The “Peaches” singer, who has been sporting a longer hairstyle for quite some time, recently decided switch up his ‘do in favor of...
Celebrities

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli welcome a baby together

(CNN) — Samira Wiley announced on Mother's Day that she and her wife, Lauren Morelli, are new moms to a baby girl. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child -- our gorgeous daughter, George." the "Handmaid's Tale" star captioned a photo of herself and Morelli holding the baby's hands.
Relationship Advice

'Bachelor' Winner Ends Decade-Long Marriage

Shayne Lamas, who was the final rose recipient on Season 12 of The Bachelor, announced that she is splitting from her husband, Nik Richie. According to Page Six, Lamas and Richie, who is the founder of the controversial gossip site The Dirty, are set to divorce after 11 years of marriage. They initially wed in Las Vegas in 2010, hours after meeting one another. The pair share a daughter and a son together.