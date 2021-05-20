Culture can influence mask-wearing: study
Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): People in more collectivist cultures were more likely to wear masks than people in relatively individualistic cultures, new research has found. The study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) shows that people in collectivistic cultures were more likely than those in individualistic cultures to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the role of culture in people's response to crises.www.albuquerqueexpress.com