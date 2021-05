Governor Doug Burgum partially passed, partially vetoed a bill meant to force NDSU to end programs with Planned Parenthood. According to a press release, Governor Doug Burgum partially passed SB 2030, a bill that is meant to force North Dakota State University to cut its ties with Planned Parenthood - or lose millions in dollars in funding. Now, North Dakota's colleges are now prohibited from working with establishments that "promote or provide abortions." However, the governor did veto part of the bill. He vetoed the part that would have made it so any North Dakota college official who entered into a contract with an organization such as Planned Parenthood would face fines and potential jail time.