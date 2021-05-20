Dickinson Police responds to about 200 more calls in April

The Dickinson Police Department responded to 2,415 calls for service in April, which puts the department at more than 200 calls than reported in March of this year. Dickinson Police Chief Dustin Dassinger provided a monthly recap from April of the amount of calls for service to the Dickinson City Commission Tuesday, May 18, at City Hall. The types of calls for service ranged from 106 incidents that involved a suspicious person or vehicle, 79 incidents that included speaking with an officer, 71 paper/warrant services, 58 parking complaints and 50 welfare checks.