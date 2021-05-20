Impact Wrestling Live Results (5/20): Moose Calls Out Kenny Omega, Tag Title Main Event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... APRIL 29, 2021 (RECORDED) -Video package recapping the matches from the Rebellion PPV. -A big group of wrestlers were gathered outside of Scott D’Amore’s office. Scott came out and said he knew that they were all after a title shot but to go to the ring so he could address it. The wrestlers left to go to the ring. Callis came out of the office and joined D’Amore. Callis said that Omega would be there tonight for the in-ring celebration via Zoom, but D’Amore said Omega had to be there in person or he would be stripped of the belt.