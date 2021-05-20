newsbreak-logo
12 Peace Promotion Fellows showcase projects

albuquerqueexpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARAWI CITY, May 20 (PIA)--Twelve youth showcased in a Townhall ceremony on Thursday their community projects aiming to promote peace in Lanao provinces. The presentation of their projects is a wrap-up activity of the three-month Peace Promotion Fellowship (PPF) where they underwent capability-building sessions on project management and mentored by individuals who are experts in the field that their chosen projects will respond to.

#Children And Youth#Food Insecurity#Project Management#Sustainable Gardening#Charity#Community Development#Community Projects#Youth Development#International Community#International Development#Maranao#Osy#Apb#Pia Icic#Marawi Week Of Peace#Ppf Townhall#Project Kalakelintad#Project Rinawareness#Community Based Training#Peacebuilding
