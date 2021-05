Former Lucha Underground “owner” Dario Cueto, who made his debut with MLW recently, will be going with a new name. Cueto, using his Lucha Underground persona, made his debut on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion as the secret leader of Azteca Underground. PWInsider reports that Cueto will be going by the name of Cesar Duran in MLW, and there will be a storyline explanation for his name change.