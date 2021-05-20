FCC: One Million Households Sign up for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program in First Week

More than 1 million households signed up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program during the first week of its availability, according to the FCC. The program, which will provide $3.2 billion in discounts, supports families with as much as $50 ($75 in qualifying Tribal lands) for connectivity and as much as a $100 reduction in the cost of a laptop, desktop or tablet if the consumer contributes between $10 and $50 of the purchase price.