Big Horn County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

weather.gov
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 17:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Dangerous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON SOUTHEASTERN BIG HORN AND NORTHEASTERN WASHAKIE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 520 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Meadowlark Lake, or 14 miles northeast of Ten Sleep, moving north at 40 mph. One-half inch hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Meadowlark Lake and Powder River Pass around 525 PM MDT. Cloud Peak around 545 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov
