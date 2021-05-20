newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid: Why has Seychelles seen rising case numbers?

By Long Reads
BBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seychelles has vaccinated more people per head against Covid-19 than any other country, but has experienced a spike in cases. More than 60% of the population has now been fully vaccinated in the chain of islands off the east coast of Africa,. But an increase in infections has led...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#World Population#Risen#Oxford#Covishield#Russian#Cdc#The South African#Coronavac#Sinovac#Who#Islands#Country#Daily Infections#Reduction#Tourists#Two Thirds#Symptomatic Infection#Chinese Vaccines#Indirect Evidence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Country
India
Country
South Africa
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Covid-19: There is 'potential for a surge' in Africa, warns WHO

The WHO warned about a resurgence of Covid-19 cases on the African continent. Africa has only administered one percent of the worldwide vaccines. Covax has a 140 million vaccine shortfall. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that, with increasing cases on the continent, the humanitarian disaster happening in India...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Amazon postpones Prime Day sales in India and Canada over coronavirus surge

Amazon told CNBC Thursday it is delaying its annual Prime Day sales in Canada and India as both countries struggle to control surges in new coronavirus cases. Why it matters: In an email reviewed by Bloomberg, the company said the delay was needed to protect "the health and safety of our employees and customers," though Amazon didn’t give a rescheduled date in either country.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Japan To Extend Virus Emergency As India Posts Record Infections

Japan was set to extend a virus state of emergency on Friday, just months ahead of the Olympics because of growing cases, as India logged yet another record number of infections. While many western nations have begun a gradual opening-up buoyed by rapid vaccine roll-outs and falling case numbers, much...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Med Journal Blasts India’s Modi for Ignoring COVID Warnings

The prestigious medical journal Lancet has blamed the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “inexcusable” horror in the country’s second wave. On Sunday, India reported another 403,738 new infections and 4,092 deaths. The health ministry says more than 900,000 patients are on oxygen and 170,000 on ventilators. But Lancet says it didn’t have to be this bad. “Despite warnings about the risks of superspreader events, the government allowed religious festivals to go ahead, drawing millions of people from around the country, along with huge political rallies—conspicuous for their lack of COVID-19 mitigation measures,” the scathing editorial charges. “Modi’s actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable.”
Florida StatePosted by
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Variant Cases and the Number is Exploding

One state has more COVID variant cases than any other and the number is expanding rapidly. Studies estimate that the number of people who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. is more than 900,000 while the death count worldwide is almost 7 million. While the rates of new cases have begun to decrease due to social distancing measures and the vaccine, the U.S. has still averaged between 50,000 and 70,000 new cases per day since the beginning of March 2021.
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Concern over rising cases in Glasgow

Concern is growing about a rising number of Covid cases in Glasgow as the area prepares to move down to level two. The latest published case rate is 58.3 per 100,000 population - well above a key threshold for easing restrictions. A senior health official said there were clusters of...
Public HealthWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

World’s most-vaccinated nation Seychelles sees COVID surge

Seychelles, which has vaccinated the largest proportion of its population of any country against the coronavirus, said active cases of the disease more than doubled in the week to May 7. The health ministry of the archipelago off Africa’s east coast said in a statement on Monday that 2,486 people...
Public Healthtraveldailymedia.com

Seychelles tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Despite its current record as the nation with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents, Seychelles has temporarily placed limits on social gatherings following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases on the islands. As of May 3, there were 1,068 active cases among the islands’ roughly 99,000 residents,...
WorldYNET News

Israel's active COVID cases below 1,000 for first time in year

Israel currently has less than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time time since the pandemic broke out last March, the Health Ministry reported Sunday. The ministry said there were just 17 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed on the previous day after some 11,000 tests, putting Israel's contagion rate at a little under 0.2%. The country also no longer has communities at all that are classed as infection hotspots.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain records 15 Covid deaths as daily number of fatalities stays flat while cases rise slightly to 2,490 and UK passes 35million first vaccines mark

Britain's daily coronavirus infections and deaths remained flat today but the vaccine rollout has now reached more than 35million people, official figures show. There were 2,490 positive tests across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health's daily update, which was up very slightly on the number last Friday (4 per cent).
Public HealthEast Bay Times

COVID: Infections are raging in India. Could U.S. be next?

India is in the midst of a COVID-19 catastrophe, with infections raging across the country and overwhelming its hospitals even more than the waves of cases that wracked Europe and the U.S. over the past year. Although cases increased recently in about a dozen states, in California and much of...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Britain Set To Ease Covid-19 Lockdown, But Huge India Outbreak Persists

Britain on Monday was set to announce a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown, joining several European nations in gradually reopening their economies, but India remained in the grip of a devastating outbreak. Rapid vaccination programmes have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality, but...
Public HealthCNBC

India posts record daily rise in Covid deaths as case numbers surge

India on Saturday reported a record one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths as cases surged by more than 400,000 for the third consecutive day. India's health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000. Cases rose by 401,078, increasing the pandemic's total to 21.9 million.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

U.S. halts travel from India due to severe COVID-19 surge

May 4 (UPI) -- A health and security ban on most travel from India to the United States began Tuesday as the country surpassed 20 million total COVID-19 cases, according to government figures. The United States now joins much of the world in cutting off travel to and from India....