Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

"Undoubtedly the finest island of its size in the world" proclaimed Marco Polo upon visiting Sri Lanka in the 13th century. 'Pearl of the Indian Ocean'; 'Emerald Isle' – Sri Lanka has held many different names throughout its long and rich history. Home to eight stunning UNESCO World Heritage Sites, this relatively small island packs a punch with its deep diversity of culture, natural beauty and ancient history. It is no wonder that the country has been growing in popularity as a tourist destination, recording up to 2.3 million tourists in 2018. However, the road to fame for Sri Lanka has not been an easy one – having been embattled by a civil war that lasted nearly 26 years (1983-2009). The lower middle-income country ranks high on numerous human development indicators yet still has considerable room for development as an international business and leisure destination. In an EHL webinar, EHL alumni Jerome Auvity, Director of Operations at Jetwing Hotels and Chalana Perera, a hotel real estate developer who recently returned to his native Sri Lanka where he's partnered with private investors to develop strategic tourism assets, discussed the peaks and troughs of the Sri Lankan hotel market, as well as how they view the outlook of the country's development.