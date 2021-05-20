newsbreak-logo
Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Asia, a region with a combined population of nearly two billion people, is facing its worst health crisis in recent memory. India and its neighbours are seeing a ferocious spike in coronavirus infections, leaving smaller countries like Sri Lanka particularly vulnerable. However, China is ramping up its relief efforts...

