Southington pride events to kick off with flag raising Friday
SOUTHINGTON — More than two weeks of events celebrating the town’s gay community kick off Friday with a rainbow flag raising at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The Southington Pride group is organizing the events, the first of their kind in town. They include educational panels, art exhibits, drag queen story times, restaurant nights and a family festival at the YMCA’s Camp Sloper. Events begin on Friday and will end on Sunday, June 6.www.myrecordjournal.com