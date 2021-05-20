newsbreak-logo
Southington, CT

Southington pride events to kick off with flag raising Friday

By Jesse Buchanan, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 22 hours ago
SOUTHINGTON — More than two weeks of events celebrating the town’s gay community kick off Friday with a rainbow flag raising at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The Southington Pride group is organizing the events, the first of their kind in town. They include educational panels, art exhibits, drag queen story times, restaurant nights and a family festival at the YMCA’s Camp Sloper. Events begin on Friday and will end on Sunday, June 6.

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

