Southington pride events to kick off with flag raising Friday

SOUTHINGTON - At a special event held on May 10, three top Southington officials were among those who celebrated National Skilled Nursing Care Week and the care Southington Care Center provided this last year during covid-19. Despite the chilly temperatures, eight residents, staff and administrators were among those who gathered for the outdoor ceremony held at Southington Care Center to say thank you to Town Manager Mark Sciota, Deputy Chief William Palmieri, of the Southington Police Department, and Fire Chief James Paul Jr. The three men – who collectively have more than six decades of service to the town – said although they have seen many changes throughout the years, the past 15 months were particularly challenging for everyone.