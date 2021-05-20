newsbreak-logo
EXPLORER-HCM Trial finds substantial health status improvements with mavacamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM)

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The EXPLORER-HCM (Evaluate Mavacamten (MYK-461) in Adults With Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy) Randomized Clinical Trial has shown significant improvement in the symptoms, function, and quality of life in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) with taking mavecamten. This comes following no major advances for treating oHCM in more than 30 years, where the primary goals of treatment are to improve patients’ health status, their symptoms, function and quality of life.

