salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,936,000.00 in Stock

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSalesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.15% of KBR worth $137,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $324,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,508.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,631 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $79,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Human Investing LLC Has $89.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock surged by 2.04% to $1.50. IBIO stock closed the previous session at $1.47 losing 1.34%. The stock volume traded 7.51 million shares. In the past year up to date, IBIO stock surged by 23.53% however, the shares sunk by -8.70% in the past week. In the past three and six months, the IBIO stock shed -39.26% and -16.00%. Furthermore, iBio is currently valued in the market at $321.90 million and has 216.01 million outstanding shares.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $192.33 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Eagle Point Credit Co Earnings Preview

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: RE/MAX Hldgs

On May 5, 2021, RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 2, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. RE/MAX Hldgs has an ex-dividend date set for for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.23, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.49% at current price levels.
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

USA Compression Partners LP: A Safe, Dependable 14.1% Dividend

The energy sector is cyclical in nature, which means there can be stretches of volatility. That’s because its performance is based on where we are in the economic cycle, and even the weather. After all, when the economy goes south, fewer businesses need oil, or if there’s an unseasonably warm...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.47 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,405 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $108,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $128.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.