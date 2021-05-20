salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,936,000.00 in Stock
Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.www.modernreaders.com