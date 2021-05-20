Khloe Kardashian sets up 'negativity jar' to help family be more positive

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still working out some issues in the midseason supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new tease that dropped on Monday, Scott admits he's fearful of what's to come after KUWTK comes to an end, as Kim Kardashian West notes that all of the times Scott has dealt with big changes in the past have not been positive. Later, Kourtney and Scott have an intense conversation while lying in bed.