Khloe Kardashian sets up 'negativity jar' to help family be more positive

By Celebretainment
news-graphic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKhloe Kardashian has invested in a “negativity jar” to help her family be nicer to one another. The 36-year-old reality star wants to encourage her famous family – including her mother, Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – to be more positive to one another by making them donate money whenever they say something negative.

