UConn football will play Wake Forest in 2024 and 2028

UConn football will play two future games against Wake Forest — one at home and one on the road — the program announced Thursday.

The Huskies will travel to Winston Salem, N.C. on Oct. 12, 2024, and the Demon Deacons will come to Rentschler Stadium on Sept. 16, 2028. The two programs have played three times, with Wake Forest holding a 2-1 series advantage. The Huskies topped the Demon Deacons 51-17 in 2003, Wake Forest beat UConn 24-13 in 2006, and the two played in the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl, which Wake Forest won 24-10.

Wake Forest, which plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference, went 4-5 in 2020. UConn sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and went 2-10 in 2019.

UConn, which will play its first season as an independent program in 2021, now has nine games scheduled in 2024 and five in 2028.

2024

Aug. 31 at Maryland

Sept. 7 vs. Army

Sept. 14 at Duke

Sept. 21 vs. FAU

Sept. 28 vs. Buffalo

Oct. 5 vs. Temple

Oct. 12 at Wake Forest

Nov. 2 vs. Georgia State

Nov. 9 at UAB

2028

Sept. 16 vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 23 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 30 at Temple

Oct. 14 at Army

Nov. 18 at Ole Miss

Shawn McFarland can be reached at smcfarland@courant.com .