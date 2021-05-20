UConn football will play Wake Forest in 2024 and 2028

newsbreak-logo
By Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 22 hours ago

UConn football will play two future games against Wake Forest — one at home and one on the road — the program announced Thursday.

The Huskies will travel to Winston Salem, N.C. on Oct. 12, 2024, and the Demon Deacons will come to Rentschler Stadium on Sept. 16, 2028. The two programs have played three times, with Wake Forest holding a 2-1 series advantage. The Huskies topped the Demon Deacons 51-17 in 2003, Wake Forest beat UConn 24-13 in 2006, and the two played in the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl, which Wake Forest won 24-10.

Wake Forest, which plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference, went 4-5 in 2020. UConn sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and went 2-10 in 2019.

UConn, which will play its first season as an independent program in 2021, now has nine games scheduled in 2024 and five in 2028.

2024

Aug. 31 at Maryland

Sept. 7 vs. Army

Sept. 14 at Duke

Sept. 21 vs. FAU

Sept. 28 vs. Buffalo

Oct. 5 vs. Temple

Oct. 12 at Wake Forest

Nov. 2 vs. Georgia State

Nov. 9 at UAB

2028

Sept. 16 vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 23 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 30 at Temple

Oct. 14 at Army

Nov. 18 at Ole Miss

Shawn McFarland can be reached at smcfarland@courant.com .

High SchoolPosted by
Audacy

Bennett Football Team wants to Play

(WBEN) The Bennett High School Football team wants to keep playing. Due to Covid there playoff game against Lancaster was cancelled Friday and Section Six is allowing Lancaster into the playoffs. Bennett Football officials are petitioning Section Six to allow the cancelled game to be played Tuesday when Covid restrictions...
College Sportsbcsnn.com

UConn Football is Still Alive and Kicking, Huskies Add Two to the 2021 Roster

The UConn football team has added two student-athletes to the 2021 roster as announced by head coach Randy Edsall today. Robert Burns, a graduate transfer from the University of Miami, and Valentin Senn, an undergraduate transfer from the University of Colorado, will enroll at UConn this summer and will be eligible for competition in 2021. Burns joins the Huskies with two years of eligibility remaining and Senn will enroll with four years of eligibility.
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky Men’s Soccer Falls in Sweet 16 to Wake Forest, 2-1

Nearly eight months after its journey began, No. 24 Kentucky closed the book on its 2020-21 season with a 2-1 loss to fourth-ranked and fifth-seeded Wake Forest in the third round of the NCAA Championship late Thursday night at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Wildcats end their campaign with a 12-5-2...
Virginia Statevirginiasports.com

HOOS GAMEDAY: Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Virginia (22-21, 13-17 ACC) will host its final home series of the season this weekend when it hosts Wake Forest (17-23, 7-19 ACC) at Disharoon Park. Friday will mark the first action for Virginia since May 4, a nine-day span in-between games to accommodate final exams. Prior to the break,...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

WTENNIS: Georgia Blanks Austin Peay, Meets Wake Forest Today

Georgia, Dan Magill, Austin Peay State University, Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's soccer, NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, Furman Paladins. The No. 3-ranked Georgia women’s tennis team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating Austin Peay, 4-0, Friday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex.
College Sportsbloggersodear.com

Preview: Wake Forest Men’s Soccer Looks for Second Consecutive College Cup Berth Against UNC

Today at 5:00 in Cary, the Deacs have a chance to progress into the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in two years, and can do it at the expense of a hated rival. For the second time this season, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-2-2) will face the University of North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4-4), this time with a trip to the College Cup on the line. The Deacs come into this one after a 2-1 win against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen powered by Kyle Holcomb’s brace, while the Tar Heels come in after a big upset of 4th seeded Stanford, with Joe Pickering scoring the lone goal in that game. This game will see two of the most hated rivals in college soccer face off with two of its best coaches and some of its most exciting young players going at it, so it is hard not to get very excited about this matchup and the writing of a new page in the history of the Wake-Carolina rivalry.
Virginia Statevirginiasports.com

Virginia Walks Off Wake Forest to Clinch Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman Jake Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) singled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth to secure a 6-5 win over Wake Forest (17-25, 7-21 ACC) on Saturday (May 15) at Disharoon Park. Virginia (24-21, 15-17 ACC) has won its third-straight ACC series and are winners of seven of its last 10 games.
Wake Forest, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Wake Forest women's golf team tied for second in regional

While Stanford is running away with the women’s golf regional title on its home course Wake Forest is tied for second heading into Wednesday’s final play. The 20th-ranked Cardinal lead the Deacons and Virginia Tech by 22 shots. The Cardinals is at 25 under with the Deacons and Hokies a distant second at 3 under.
Wake Forest, NCDaily Tar Heel

UNC men's soccer upsets Wake Forest 2-1 to advance to NCAA College Cup

Thirty-two seconds. It took unseeded UNC men’s soccer 32 seconds to take the game back into their hands and never look back. When No. 5 seed Wake Forest’s star forward, Kyle Holcomb, scored on a rebound just 10 minutes into Monday's NCAA Quarterfinals match, it felt like maybe the high-scoring Demon Deacons would be too much for the Tar Heels. In fact, it was Holcomb who put away the game when Wake Forest beat UNC in overtime earlier this season, and he was looking to do it again.
College Sportsbloggersodear.com

Breaking Down new Wake Forest DT Kevin Pointer

Depth, depth, and even more depth. After the departure of Redshirt Freshman Malik Puryear to the transfer portal, the immediate outlook of the defensive tackle room still was rosy, however when you took a step back the view wasn’t so pretty. At the end of the 2022 season, Sulaiman Kamara,...
BaseballNWI.com

Wake Forest's Bobby Seymour heating up in junior season

St. John native Bobby Seymour is starting to heat up. That’s bad news for opposing pitchers. Since mid-April, Seymour has boosted his batting average almost 60 points. “I think the bigger, more physical hitters are always slow starters,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said of the former Mount Carmel slugger. “We also had a 10-day COVID pause and it really wasn’t until mid-March that Bobby started to hit his stride. He’s also made an adjustment in his stance and getting his hands higher and got into his legs more.”