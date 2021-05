Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 770.25 ($10.06).