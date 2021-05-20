Beanworks Helps Hotels within Radisson Hotel Group Americas Portfolio Streamline Accounts Payable (AP) Workflows

Quantum Energy Partners unveiled enhancements to its ESG initiatives including the hiring of Keila Hand as head of the ESG program at the Houston-based private capital firm. “We are excited to welcome Keila to our leadership team to further enhance our stewardship efforts across our ESG programs,” Dheeraj Verma, president of Quantum said in a statement on May 13. “She brings a fresh, global perspective to our ongoing efforts and has a strong operational background that will serve our portfolio companies and us well over the coming years.”