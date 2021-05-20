newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Hayley Millar
 1 day ago

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million. Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACEL...

Financial Reports

Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.
Gambling

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million. A number of brokerages recently weighed...
Financial Reports

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately,Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Financial Reports

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million. NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84....
Financial Reports

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.950-3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion. Shares of NYSE GTS traded up $0.86 during midday...
Financial Reports

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.96 million.
Financial Reports

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Financial Reports

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. A number of brokerages have weighed in...
Financial Reports

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million. Shares of APPF stock traded...
Stocks

Human Investing LLC Has $89.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.9% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reports

Agilysys Earnings Preview

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 18. Here is Benzinga's look at Agilysys's Q4 earnings report. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred...
Stocks

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Markets

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.05.
Financial Reports

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocks

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, iBio Inc. (IBIO) stock surged by 2.04% to $1.50. IBIO stock closed the previous session at $1.47 losing 1.34%. The stock volume traded 7.51 million shares. In the past year up to date, IBIO stock surged by 23.53% however, the shares sunk by -8.70% in the past week. In the past three and six months, the IBIO stock shed -39.26% and -16.00%. Furthermore, iBio is currently valued in the market at $321.90 million and has 216.01 million outstanding shares.
Business

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reports
Benzinga

Analyzing LeMaitre Vascular's Ex-Dividend Date

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) declared a dividend payable on June 3, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of LeMaitre Vascular's stock as of May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. LeMaitre Vascular has an ex-dividend date set for for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.84% at current price levels.
Markets

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.