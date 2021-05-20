CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.