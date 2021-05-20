CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.www.modernreaders.com