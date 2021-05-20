newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cae#Moving Average#Peg Ratio#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Worldwide Earnings#Average Earnings#Peg#National Bank Financial#Zacks Investment Research#Cae Cae Inc#Scotiabank#Cibc#Cae Stock#Fidelity Earnings Reports#Analyst Estimates#Company#Equity#Revenue#Trading Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Cae earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

Cae will be releasing earnings Q4 on May 19. Analysts on Wall Street predict Cae will release earnings per share of CAD 0.197. Follow Cae stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. On May 19, Cae will be reporting earnings from the last quarter. 9 analysts are predicting earnings...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: BWX Technologies

On April 30, 2021, BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) declared a dividend payable on June 9, 2021 to its shareholders. BWX Technologies also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before May 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BWX Technologies has an ex-dividend date planned for May 18, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.24% at current price levels.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Earnings Outlook For Baozun

On Tuesday, May 18, Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $192.33 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Targa (TRGP) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings Beat, Solid Guidance

TRGP - Free Report) have gained 5.7% since its first-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on May 6. This uptrend was led by the company’s better-than-expected bottom-line performance and its raised adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 owing to anexcellent business performance and sustained cost-cutting efforts as well as a more optimistic commodity pricing outlook for the rest of 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.47 million.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 3rd Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $94,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million. NYSE LTHM traded down $0.74 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 67,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Financial Reports3DPrint.com

3D Printing Financials: SLM Solutions Reports Net Loss of €5.1M for 2021 First Quarter

SLM Solutions reported first-quarter results after the market closed on May 12, 2021, announcing losses and decreasing revenues. The German pioneer in metal 3D printing technology came out with a quarterly loss of €5.1 million or 26 cents per share, a 16% improvement over the same quarter last year. While its order intake increased more than 350% year-over-year, its revenues dropped 14% as it is still reorganizing after the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.