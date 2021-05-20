newsbreak-logo
The Tyket App is Ready to Revolutionize Entertainment with Beta Release

StageWood Rolls Out Tyket to Change the Way People Seek & Attend Live Events. The entertainment industry is long overdue for restructuring. Performers barely have reputable gig opportunities to build a career on, producers rely on unethical business practices to make money, and the ones left hurting most are the fans. The solution? Build a platform where fans, talent, and producers can collaborate to uplift each other. That’s exactly what Tyket will do.

