Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s mobile app now tops the charts for the U.S. Apple App Store. According to the Top Charts list on the Apple App Store, Coinbase is currently the most popular app in the United States, ahead of TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and trading app Robinhood. Cash App, which allows users to send money and buy Bitcoin (BTC), sits in the #12 position at the time of publication, while Binance’s and Trust’s apps are at #16 and #17, respectively.