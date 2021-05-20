Caterpillar Builds Awareness for the Critical Demand of Dealer Technicians Through Cat Trial 10

Wall Street analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $12.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.01 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.