Real Estate

Fifty Hills Real Estate Partners With Side, Setting the Precedent for Today's and Tomorrow's Real Estate Clients

By PRWeb
Times Union
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Fifty Hills Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Fifty Hills Real Estate, specializing in pairing energetic, driven homebuyers with luxury properties that define the San Francisco lifestyle, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.

