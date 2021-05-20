phoenixNAP Launches Bare Metal Cloud in Chicago and Announces Two More Locations

Chicago – May 17, 2021 – Cooley has launched in Chicago, uniting an array of preeminent Chicago-based lawyers from three major law firms. For the first time, an elite Silicon Valley law firm is opening an office to serve the thriving Midwest ecosystem, home to high-growth, disruptive companies, a burgeoning venture capital community, and some of the largest and most sophisticated companies, including many of the most recognizable tech and life sciences brands in the nation. The addition of this group of top legal talent to Cooley’s unique platform, which is widely recognized as a leader in venture capital financings, M&A, IPOs and fund formations in the new economy, brings an unmatched combination of prowess and scale to the market.