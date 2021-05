One of the most awkward parts of pandemic life has been virtual “live music” shows, from watching the applause-free Billboard Music Awards to tuning into Instagram Live performances complete with technical glitches. Even with the brains and brawn of the $21 billion music industry, it seems no one could replicate the experience of live, in-person music. While other industries adopt hybrid virtual-live technologies with the reopening of society, it seems the music industry is going all-in on in-person gathering. And though there will there will significant hurdles to overcome, the cultural renaissance of live music is complicated, but forthcoming.