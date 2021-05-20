newsbreak-logo
Kansas constitutional amendment on August ballot

Great Bend Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Brett Fairchild (R-St. John) reminded a Barton County audience Thursday that Kansas will vote on an amendment to the state Constitution in August. “The Value Them Both pro-life amendment passed,” Fairchild said in his introductory remarks at the Legislative Update, held at the Great Bend Events Center. The amendment is in response to a decision from the Kansas Supreme Court in 2019 that the state Constitution contains a “right to abortion.”

