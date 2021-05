TOPPENISH, Wash. — Two people were hurt when a car collided with a Toppenish School District school bus just south of the city limits shortly before Noon on Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the bus was being driven by a 56-year-old driver with only two passengers on the vehicle at that point — One young student and an assistant. The passenger car was being driven by a 69-year-old woman with a juvenile passenger; each of whom was transported to a Toppenish hospital for evaluation.