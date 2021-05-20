Canyon State Electric Promotes Sustainability With New Solar Powered Generators

The environmental justice movement is on display in two very different energy projects in New Jersey. Residents of Newark, which already suffers disproportionately from air and other pollution, want the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission to scrap its plan for a backup power plant that would burn natural gas in favor of one using renewable energy. At the other end of the state, in Delanco, a solar project atop a former landfill is earmarking 55% of its electricity to low and moderate-income residents. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an environmental justice law last year that aims to prevent undue concentration of polluting projects in communities already burdened with them.