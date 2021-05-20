newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Canyon State Electric Promotes Sustainability With New Solar Powered Generators

By PRWeb
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Canyon State Electric (CSE), the leading electrical contractor in the Valley, is now offering a sustainable and eco-friendly energy option through its new Solar Rental service. These trailer-mounted solar-powered generators can provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to meet the needs of construction sites, vendor trailers, vaccine sites, events and more.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Generators#Electrical Power#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Valley Electric Company#Prweb#Sundt Construction Inc#Cse Technologies#Cse Services#Super Electric#Cse Solar Rentals#Fountainhead Dc Hotel#Sustainability#Diesel Powered Generators#Mobile Power#Temporary Power#Innovation#Construction Sites#Environmentally Friendly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
New York City, NYrenewanews.com

RETTEW floating solar array to power New York municipality’s facilities

By Billy Ludt Design firm RETTEW has been selected to engineer and permit a 3.2-MWdc floating solar array in Cohoes, New York. The floating array is one of 10 projects U.S. Representative Paul Tonko from New York is submitting to the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations for federal investment under the new Community Project Funding process. “Cohoes officials…
Industryhillcountryalliance.org

Solar-powered suds

Craft breweries, having already surged in popularity in recent decades, are enjoying a second renaissance during the COVID-19 pandemic as social life has moved outside. “I think back in the day before Bud, Miller, and Coors, you know, took over the Amer­i­can beer industry, there used to be a brewpub in every town,” says Ian Davis, co-owner of Texas Beer Company in Taylor. “And it’s just getting back to the way it used to be.”
Energy Industrysolarbuildermag.com

Solar project in Bahamas engineered to withstand 180 mph hurricane winds

Solar FlexRack’s Fixed Tilt FlexRack Series G3-X racking solution is fully operational for Azimuth Energy’s 1.1 MW solar project on Highbourne Cay in the Bahamas as part of the owner’s sustainability goals. This robust microgrid, which includes the largest PV array operating in the Bahamas to date, was designed to withstand up to 180 mph winds and provides reliable around-the-clock power in the face of increasingly severe hurricanes. It includes a 2 MWh battery plant that enables all resort generators to be switched off for the first time in fifty years, resulting in cleaner air and greater savings for up to 100 residents and guests at the resort at any given time.
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

HPS Home Power GmbH : Solutions joins the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

HPS becomes a member of Europe’s leading alliance for the advancement of hydrogen technologies. The EU-initiated alliance links business, local government and civil society with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. HPS is helping to achieve zero-carbon electricity generation with picea, the world’s first hydrogen-based electricity storage system...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Aussie firm Energy Estate unveils proposal for "hydrogen valley" in NSW

May 17 (Renewables Now) - Australian advisory firm Energy Estate has proposed a large-scale hydrogen project for the Hunter region in New South Wales, with the goal to create Australia's first "hydrogen valley". Dubbed the Hunter Hydrogen Network (H2N), the project would cover the production, transportation and export chain and...
Desoto County, FLdailyenergyinsider.com

Florida Power & Light opens new Rodeo Solar Energy Center

Florida Power & Lightʻs new FPL Rodeo Solar Energy Center has opened for business. The 74.5-megawatt (MW) FPL Rodeo Solar Energy Center is made up of approximately 300,000 solar panels. This is FPL’s fifth solar energy center in DeSoto County and making DeSoto the county with the most FPL solar energy centers in Florida. Additionally, DeSoto served as a launchpad for FPL’s solar investments in 2009.
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Seaboard Energy Utilizing Topsoe Tech to Produce Renewable Diesel

Seaboard Energy, a company that specializes in alternative energy sources, has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex renewable fuel technology to produce renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil. The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kan., and is scheduled for operation at...
Newark, NJwfuv.org

New Jersey solar, gas power plans spotlight justice concerns

The environmental justice movement is on display in two very different energy projects in New Jersey. Residents of Newark, which already suffers disproportionately from air and other pollution, want the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission to scrap its plan for a backup power plant that would burn natural gas in favor of one using renewable energy. At the other end of the state, in Delanco, a solar project atop a former landfill is earmarking 55% of its electricity to low and moderate-income residents. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an environmental justice law last year that aims to prevent undue concentration of polluting projects in communities already burdened with them.
Energy IndustrySeattle Times

Wind and solar power: Engage local communities

The editorial about engaging local communities when siting wind and solar farms in the open, sunny, windy places of especially Eastern Washington is spot-on. Forcing these facilities upon communities that don’t want them could threaten the acceptance of these essential tools for fighting climate change. I have personal experience with...
Energy Industrypagosadailypost.com

Tri-State Generation Approves Reduction in Wholesale Electricity

The Tri-State Generation and Transmission Board of Directors approved a rate settlement to reduce wholesale power rates to its members, including La Plata Electric Association (LPEA), by 2 percent immediately with an additional 2 percent reduction in March of 2022. The decision will now go to the Federal Energy Regulatory...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

20 MW/5 MWh solar-plus-storage project moves forward in Malawi

Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow will provide its MV solar-plus-storage solution, which included inverters, MV stations, all-in-one power conversion systems, battery containers, and energy management systems, for a large-scale solar-plus-storage project in Malawi. The company said the 20 MW Golomoti solar plant will be linked to storage capacity of between 5...
Energy Industrypncguam.com

GPA inaugurates newest energy storage system facility

The Guam Power Authority marked another achievement in its goal of increasing the renewable energy portfolio of the island. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the Guam Power Authority’s newest energy storage system facility at its Agana Substation. Dignitaries led by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero helped cut the ceremonial...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Ultra Compact Innovative Wind Turbine Technology Acquired by ZEUUS Inc., More Power and 1/10 the Size

No discussions yet. Start a discussion below. American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal. Legislation would help people afford energy efficiency upgrades. Tehranis must save 1,540MW of electricity in summer to prevent blackouts. N.Y. State Public Service Commission: Average Summer Residential Electric Prices Expected to Be Normal. Get...