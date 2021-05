UFC middleweight Andre Muniz reveals that he had a backstage conversation with Ronaldo Souza following his nasty arm break at UFC 262. Muniz picked up one of the most incredible submission wins we have seen so far this year when he became the first man to tap Souza out in MMA when he broke his arm with an armbar in their UFC 262 middleweight bout. For the 31-year-old Muniz, it was by far the biggest win of his career to date, while for the 41-year-old Souza, it was a terrible way to lose. “Jacare” has now lost four straight fights and his future with the UFC is unknown.