newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel and Hamas begin truce, and Gazans celebrate

By Nidal al-Mughrabi, Dan Williams / Reuters
Grand Forks Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGAZA/JERUSALEM, May 21 (Reuters) - A truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators, and U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to salve the devastated Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid after the worst fighting in years. Palestinians, many of whom had spent 11 days...

www.grandforksherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinians#Gaza Strip#Israeli Police#Gazans#Reuters#Islamist#Israelis#The United Nations#The Palestinian Authority#U N#Gaza Health Officials#Palestinian Leaders#Jerusalem#President Mahmoud Abbas#Israeli Curbs#Egyptian Mediators#Protesters#Ramadan#Cairo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastTribTown.com

Egyptian mediators hold talks to firm up Israel-Hamas truce

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Egyptian mediators held talks Saturday to firm up an Israel-Hamas cease-fire as Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip began to assess the damage from 11 days of intense Israeli bombardment. A 130-truck convoy carrying urgent humanitarian aid headed to Gaza. Saturday marked the first full...
Middle EastJefferson City News Tribune Online

Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities.
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Palestinians pick up pieces in ravaged Gaza after Israel ceasefire

Gazans tried to piece back their lives Saturday after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave. Authorities started distributing tents and mattresses in the Gaza Strip, an AFP reporter said, a day after an Egypt-brokered ceasefire ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave and rocket fire out of it towards Israel. Attention turned to rebuilding the coastal territory controlled by the Islamist group Hamas as rescue workers searched for bodies or survivors in mounds of rubble, while residents tried to assess what was left of their lives. The latest round of bombardment killed 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, and wounded over 1,900 since May 10, the Hamas-run health ministry says.
Middle EastNew York Post

Egypt continues to broker Gaza truce, as Blinken heads to Israel

Diplomatic efforts to broker a lasting peace between Israel and Hamas continued Saturday as both sides honored the ceasefire after trading rocket and missile fire for 11 days. The Egyptian moderation delegation credited with leading the effort to stop the shelling was heading to the West Bank city of Ramallah after leaving Gaza City, The Jerusalem Post reported.
MilitaryWorld Socialist Web Site

Israeli security forces storm al-Aqsa after Gaza ceasefire

On Friday, just hours after a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad came into effect, Israeli security forces fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at worshippers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. At least 20 Palestinians were injured, with two taken to hospital.
Middle EastSeattle Times

Israel, Hamas agree to truce in brief war that reverberated worldwide

JERUSALEM — After more than 10 days of fighting that has taken hundreds of lives and inspired protests and diplomatic efforts around the world, Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire on Thursday, officials on both sides said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that his security Cabinet had voted...
U.S. Politicskazu.org

Israel And Hamas Agree To A Cease-Fire In The Gaza Conflict

Israeli and Hamas have accepted a cease-fire plan that was to take effect at 2 a.m. local time Friday after 11 days of fighting in Gaza. The Israeli Cabinet voted to accept an Egyptian initiative for a cease-fire, according to a statement from the Cabinet. A Hamas spokesman said, "The Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed."
Middle EastWenatchee World

Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds

GAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned that the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild. As Palestinians and Israelis began to assess the scale of the damage, one Gazan said his neighborhood looked...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza: The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

A ceasefire has come into effect between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It has brought to an end 11 days of hostilities, which saw militants fire 4,000 rockets towards Israel and the Israeli military strike 1,500 targets in Gaza. At least 243 people, including...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza ceasefire holds despite Jerusalem clash

A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding hours after coming into effect. It began early on Friday, bringing to an end 11 days of fighting in which more than 250 people were killed, most of them in Gaza. Both...
Middle EastFox News

Hamas leader thanks Iran for supplying weapons to Gaza

The head of the Palestinian resistance movement thanked Iran for supplying military support and financial backing during the recent conflict with Israel in a televised address Friday. Just hours after Israel and Palestinian authorities agreed to a ceasefire, Ismail Haniyeh, a chief figure in Hamas, gave a warning that it...
MilitaryBloomberg

Israel Presses On With Gaza Assault as Truce Talk Builds

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Israeli aircraft pounded homes, weapons warehouses and underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip in an attempt to consolidate gains from 11 days of fighting, ahead of what could be an imminent cease-fire. Moussa Abu...
Middle EastTimes Daily

Israel unleashes strikes after vowing to press on in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Thursday, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several others. The latest strikes came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against U.S. pressure to wind down the offensive against Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, who have fired thousands of rockets at Israel.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel Mulls Truce, Exchanges Heavy Fire With Hamas

Diplomatic efforts gathered pace Thursday for a ceasefire on the 11th day of deadly violence between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza, as air strikes again hammered the enclave. The Israeli security cabinet was set to meet at 1600 GMT to discuss a possible ceasefire with the Hamas Islamist...
AdvocacyPosted by
Newsweek

China to Send $1 Million In Cash to Gaza After Ceasefire With Israel

China is prepared to send more than $2 million to Gaza to help a relief effort for the Palestinian people in the wake of two weeks of violence between Hamas and Israel. Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday after the area saw its worst violence in years. Hundreds of people, mostly Palestinians, were killed in the conflict that drew in the global community and China, as the head of the United Nations Security Council, joined the chorus of countries calling for Israeli restraint.
Middle EastWashington Post

Cease-fire finds parts of Gaza a shambles and renewed tensions in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV — As a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants held into Friday evening, attention shifted from the 11-day conflict to the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, potential political fallout for Israel’s embattled prime minister and renewed tensions in Jerusalem. Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “riots”...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Khamenei: Global balance of power tilting towards ‘Palestine’ and Muslims

Iran is once again trying to leverage the latest round of escalation in Jerusalem, and present itself as the main power fighting for the Palestinians, in particular, and the Muslim nation, in general. Events in Jerusalem—the disturbances at the Al-Aqsa mosque and tensions in Sheikh Jarrah—corresponded this year with the Iranian International Quds Day.
Middle EastToledo Blade

Israel, Hamas reach agreement on cease-fire

JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting an 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill, and left more than 200 people dead. At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, life...