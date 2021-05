As of late, the Islanders’ fourth line has been struggling and that needs to change for the playoffs. The Islanders will face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Playoffs starting on Sunday. If the Islanders want to succeed in the playoffs, they are going to need all hands on deck, with all lines contributing. The Islanders have what some may call the best fourth line in hockey, but the Penguins aren’t far off either. Will the fourth lines be the difference-makers in this series?