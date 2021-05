COLUMBUS, Ohio (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 1992. The Wildcats clinched a spot in the national championship event with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Columbus Regional on Wednesday. Kentucky finished the job it has had its sights set on for two seasons with a 2-under-par 290 in the final round. The strong finish held off a slew of challengers all vying for the final tickets to nationals.