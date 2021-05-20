Ariana Grande is in the 'perfect' relationship

1. Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested five suspects on Thursday in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shooting of her dog walker — and among them was the woman who turned the pets in. Three of the five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting and were charged with attempted murder, while two of them were accused of being accessories after the crime, police said. One of the two alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, 50, who police said reported that she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address that was offering a $500,000 reward. Police said the four other suspects, whose ages range from 18 to 40, were allegedly "all documented gang members." All involved have reportedly pleaded not guilty. [ABC News, The Week]