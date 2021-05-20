newsbreak-logo
Critical Race Theory Isn't Taught Anywhere In Utah, Including PCSD

KPCW
KPCW
 22 hours ago
Even though the Utah legislature passed two resolutions against teaching Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools Wednesday, the theory isn’t being taught locally or anywhere in the state. The Utah School Board of Education released a statement earlier this week on Critical Race Theory in schools. CRT is an academic...

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

