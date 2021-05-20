Ronny Deila says that Thiago Andrade has obtained his visa
It's been over a month since New York City FC confirmed the addition of Brazilian winger Thiago Andrade to their squad. Unfortunately, in a world still dealing with COVID-19, the process of obtaining international work visas has slowed dramatically. NYCFC went through a similar conundrum with Danish left back Malte Amundsen this year where it took him two months after his signing was made official to obtain the proper paperwork to join the team.