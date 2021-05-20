Ronny Deila says that Thiago Andrade has obtained his visa

MLS is in a good spot this season. It’s fun, fast and the teams lend fans plenty of reason to tune in, for better or worse. But there are a lot of games. So this highly subjective, very unscientific rankings of teams based on the elusive, nebulous “watchability” factor, can help the decision-making process when a handful of games overlap on a Saturday evening. One important note: this is not composed exclusively on quality – a team can be watchable while not actually being competent at winning. So, here they are, from worst to first.