newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Ronny Deila says that Thiago Andrade has obtained his visa

By Christian A Smith
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over a month since New York City FC confirmed the addition of Brazilian winger Thiago Andrade to their squad. Unfortunately, in a world still dealing with COVID-19, the process of obtaining international work visas has slowed dramatically. NYCFC went through a similar conundrum with Danish left back Malte Amundsen this year where it took him two months after his signing was made official to obtain the proper paperwork to join the team.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Deila
Person
Talles Magno
Person
Malte Amundsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#Brazilian#Danish#The Columbus Crew#New York City Fc#Manager Ronny Deila#International Work Visas#Plane#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLShudsonriverblue.com

Ronny Deila: Taty Castellanos will stay with NYCFC

Two weeks into their 2021 season, New York City FC has been the epicenter for the rumor mill. Striker Taty Castellanos has been connected to a move to Brazilian club Palmeiras, with the most recent reports out of Brazil being that the Argentinian forward had demanded a move from the Front Office.
MLSnycfc.com

Ronny Preview | Deila Praises Coach's Hard Work

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila has hailed the work of his assistant Rob Vartughian as his side prepare for the trip to face the Philadelphia Union. Vartughian has taken the lead on devising set pieces for the Boys in Blue, and when Deila was asked whether his team’s success against FC Cincinnati was good fortune or the consequence of hard work on the training pitch, he pointed to his assistant’s diligent work.
MLSYES Network

NYCFC set to battle Orlando City SC on the road

Orlando City SC are having a somewhat difficult season in the striker position. The future of Daryl Dike is unclear as he continues to perform well in England with Barnsley, while new signing Alexandre Pato will miss several weeks due to injury. That means Tesho Akindele is again set to...
MLSNewsday

NYCFC's offensive approach not so one-sided in 2021

In some ways, Anton Tinnerholm isn’t working quite as hard right now as last season. The good thing is he hasn’t needed to. New York City FC’s star right back often has been the linchpin of the club’s offensive strategy, truly fulfilling the role of a modern fullback as a key member of the build-up. At times in 2020, however, Tinnerholm went from being an option to the option for NYCFC to progress the ball, heavily skewing the team's attack to the righthand side.
MLSnycfc.com

Five Points | A Testing Evening in Orlando

New York City FC secured a good point on the road after their 1-1 result against Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium. Here’s Five Points from a trip to the Sunshine State, presented by Etihad Airways…. A Test of Character. Ronny Deila said it best after the game:. “It says...
MLSNewsday

NYCFC thrown off by no-goal call, allows equalizer in draw with Toronto FC

A referee’s call didn’t entirely cost New York City FC three points against Toronto FC, but the team's reaction to it may have been the difference. After going ahead in the second half, an early whistle on a freak deflection blew dead what should have been NYCFC’s second goal before the ball crossed the goal line. In the ensuing minutes, City lost its defensive shape, and Toronto capitalized on one of its few shots on target to level the score in a 1-1 draw Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

MNUFC sign Argentine winger Franco Fragapane

The wait is finally over. On Wednesday, Minnesota United officially announced the signing of Argentinian left-winger Franco Fragapane from the Primera División’s Club Atlético Talleres. The 28 year old Fragapane comes to Minnesota on a four year contract using Targeted Allocation Money and will take up an international roster spot.
MLSThe Guardian

Unsure which MLS team to support? Try our watchability rankings

MLS is in a good spot this season. It’s fun, fast and the teams lend fans plenty of reason to tune in, for better or worse. But there are a lot of games. So this highly subjective, very unscientific rankings of teams based on the elusive, nebulous “watchability” factor, can help the decision-making process when a handful of games overlap on a Saturday evening. One important note: this is not composed exclusively on quality – a team can be watchable while not actually being competent at winning. So, here they are, from worst to first.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

NYCFC sign Brazil youth international Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama

NYCFC have acquired forward Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama, the club announced Wednesday. Magno joins NYCFC as a Young Designated Player and signed a contract through 2026. Magno, 18, is a regular with Brazil's youth international sides and is considered a huge talent. He broke into Vasco da Gama’s first team in 2019 and has already made 61 appearances for the first team. He also has five goals in 10 appearances with Brazil’s U-17 national team.
MLSchatsports.com

Luchi Gonzalez on Franco Jara: “Franco is our player.”

I joined my first post-game media call on Zoom with FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez after the team's gut wrenching, late game loss to Minnesota United. Luchi was understandably somber and reflective after a match in which he demanded much from his players and felt like the team deserved something from their effort, if even a point.
MLSMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota United signs Argentine attacker Franco Fragapane to four-year contract

It's official: Minnesota United completed its trio of player signings in this elongated current transfer window by acquiring Argentine left-side attacker Franco Fragapane. Fragapane, 28, signed a four-year contract using targeted allocation money and will fill an international roster spot, the team announced Wednesday. He must undergo a physical and complete a five-day quarantine once he arrives in Minnesota.
MLSLAG Confidential

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Rayan Raveloson

The LA Galaxy announced a new signing on Thursday, of midfielder Rayan Raveloson from French outfit ES Troyes AC, on a three-year contract with an option for an additional year. The 24-year-old helped Troyes win Ligue 2 this season and thus promotion to Ligue 1 next campaign. “Rayan is a...
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

Gregg Berhalter calls in 27 for USMNT friendly against Switzerland

The USMNT will be missing some of their top players due to injuries and cup finals when they head to St. Gallen next weekend to take on Switzerland. Still, Gregg Berhalter called in many of what he considers his A lineup when he announced his 27-player roster today. Some players...
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

USMNT: Red Bulls' star Aaron Long out for 2021 with ruptured Achilles' tendon

New York Red Bulls center back Aaron Long will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon on Monday afternoon. The injury, suffered at the end of the Red Bulls' 1-0 loss at Philadelphia on Saturday, is not only a huge blow for the Red Bulls but also for the U.S. national team, which has its busiest season in years with the Concacaf Nations League, Gold Cup and start of World Cup 2022 qualifying with an unprecedented eight games over three fall windows.
MLSfrontrowsoccer.com

SOME YOUNG IDEAS: NYCFC signs Brazilian forward as Young Designated Player

NEW YORK – New York City FC Wednesday announced it acquired forward Talles Magno as a Young Designated Player from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama on a contract through the 2026 season. Magno, a 2019 Under-17 World Cup champion for Brazil, recently was named one of Goal’s Top 50 wonderkids...
Soccerstarsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Community Corner: Who were your snubs from the USMNT roster?

We are 2 weeks from the start of the Concacaf Nations League Finals, and USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has made a decision. Earlier today, he released his 27-player roster that will take part in a friendly match against Switzerland on May 30th. Many of those players will continue onto Denver for the Concacaf Nations League Finals on June 3rd and 6th.