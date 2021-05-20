Trump cornered? Feds trying to flip Trump Org. exec in criminal probe

(CNN) — When I read these lines in aWashington Post profile of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney over the weekend, I gasped:. “When staff from the National Republican Congressional Committee rose to explain the party’s latest polling in core battleground districts [at an April retreat], they left out a key finding about Trump’s weakness, declining to divulge the information even when directly questioned about Trump’s support by a member of Congress, according to two people familiar with what transpired. … Trump’s unfavorable ratings were 15 points higher than his favorable ones in the core districts, according to the full polling results, which were later obtained by The Washington Post.”