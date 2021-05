The narrow window between when the snow melts and the trees begin to leaf out is the ideal time to enjoy a wide range of native spring ephemerals in our Midwest gardens. They steal the show in shady and wooded areas and then retreat in the heat of summer before other, later-emerging plants take over. Creating planting combinations with these ephemerals can become an art form. I like pairing them with some of the toughest heat-tolerant perennials, such as hostas (Hosta spp. and cvs., Zones 3–9) and ferns, which can then provide the next wave of interest in these shady spaces. Seek out reputable sources for nursery-grown ephemeral specimens, as wild collection is inappropriate. Here are five beautiful native spring ephemerals for the Midwest.