newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Mercury, Venus and Mars

By Mark Alan Lovewell
vineyardgazette.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLow in the southwestern sky tonight and for the week ahead, the planets Mercury and Venus appear close together. Every night ahead, they get closer. This is a good time to look, for late in the coming week you may miss the two as two; they are that close. A...

vineyardgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#Red Planet Mars#Sunrise#Gemini#Sunset#Twilight#Binoculars#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyLaredo Morning Times

This week in space: Saturn's fuzzy core, signs of life on Venus

"This Week in Space" brings you what’s new and exciting in space exploration and astronomy once a week, every week. From supernovae to SpaceX or Mars missions to black holes, if it’s out of this world, it’s covered here:. Newborn planet caught on camera. Astronomers announced the discovery of one...
Lifestylecreators.com

Venus Communicates Through Mother's Day

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It may seem far-fetched, but the truth is there are people in the world who are happy just knowing you are happy. In this light, prioritizing your own happiness serves many. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). For the keen observer, observation can be just as empowering as...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Natural radio signal buzzes in Venus’ atmosphere

New measurements from Parker Solar Probe – the first new direct measurements of Venus’ atmosphere in nearly 30 years – showed an unexpected natural radio signal being emitted by Venus’ ionosphere. The probe made the discovery while using Venus as a “gravity slingshot” to come closer to the sun. Venus...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Trace Wild 22-Million-Year Journey of a Meteorite That Crashed to Earth

The asteroid 2018 LA crashed into Earth in the Kalahari Desert on 2 June 2018 – and now scientists have been able to trace it back 22 million years to the place where it originated from. This is the first time a meteorite's entire voyage to Earth has been charted in this way, and it's only the second time that we've ever had the opportunity to observe an asteroid in space before it enters the atmosphere and becomes a meteor. Based on those early observations, analysis of the recovered meteorite fragments, and various other factors, a new study pinpoints the origin of...
Astronomycreators.com

Venus and Jupiter Examine the Gamemasters

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It won't take you long to subtly establish your influence. If you were to exert your influence more obviously, you would be met with a resistance that would take forever to overcome. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you were younger you heard that life isn't fair,...
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Pink supermoon creates a halo around the Statue of Liberty's crown and lights up the night sky over Miami in one of its brightest displays this year

A rare pink supermoon created a halo around the Statue of Liberty's crown and lit up the night sky over Miami in one of the brightest and biggest displays expected this year. Night owls were treated to a stunning sight Monday night with the supermoon 30 percent more dazzling and 14 percent larger than the average full moon.
Astronomyreviewgeek.com

So, Uh, a Day Lasts Longer Than a Year on Venus 🤯

Scientists already knew that Venus holds the record for the longest day in our solar system. However, a new study just uncovered that a day on Venus lasts longer than a year, which is honestly flat-out crazy to think about. In the study, data was obtained by bouncing radio waves...
Aerospace & Defensehot96.com

Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The classic 1979 sci-fi horror film “Alien” was advertised with the memorable tagline, “In space no can hear you scream.” It did not say anything about humming. Instruments aboard NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system’s outer reaches, have detected a faint...
Astronomyarcamax.com

Venus and Jupiter Call for Acceptance

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you're talking to someone you're trying to understand where they are coming from. You can picture their life outside the interaction with greater accuracy because of the excellent questions you ask. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You like to be the one giving, but if you...
AstronomyEcho Press

Astro Bob: See Venus and the moon in their closest conjunction of the year

While the Earth certainly isn't flat, we can say with confidence that the solar system is. Just look up in the sky for proof. The planets, sun and moon all circle the heavens on essentially the same path — called the ecliptic — through the same dozen constellations of the zodiac. They do this year after year, century after century. If you could literally get above it all and look down, the orbiting planets would remind you of runners assigned to lanes at a track event. All run on the same flat track.
AstronomyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Stargazing: Get a look at Mercury rising this week

Viewing Mercury is a tricky business. The window of visibility is small for the closest planet to the sun. It’s best to find an unobstructed view as Mercury lies low in the southwest just after sunset and sets before it is fully dark. The Northern Hemisphere has a good viewing opportunity when Mercury peaks about 20 degrees above the horizon on Thursday and reaches its greatest elongation from the sun on Monday.
Astronomyadafruit.com

A Day on Venus May Vary

SPACE shares new research on Venus’ rotation. Astronomers have long struggled to pin down how long a day lasts on Venus, but new research suggests the difficulty stems not from flawed measurements but from real variations in the planet’s spin. In a new study, scientists used a massive radar system...
AstronomyThe New Yorker

Is Mars Ours?

It had been a decade since I’d last cracked open the book. In that time, I’d become a journalist specializing in space, covering its practical, physical, biological, psychological, sociological, political, and legal aspects; still, the novel’s plot had always stayed with me, somewhere in the back of my mind. It turns on a series of questions about what we owe to our planetary neighbor—about what we are allowed to do with its ancient geological features, and in whose interests we should be willing to modify them. In Robinson’s future, a disgruntled minority of settlers argue that humanity has no right to alter a majestic place that has existed without us for billions of years; they undertake ecoterroristic acts to undermine Martian terraforming efforts and, in the end, succeed in keeping parts of Mars a wilderness. I used to think it sensible that their opinion was relegated to the margins. Reading the novel again, I wasn’t so sure.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Eid 2021: ‘Shawwal Moon’ To End Ramadan And Set Up A ‘Blood Moon’ And A ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

Ramadan is almost over, but exactly when the 30 days-long month of fasting for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims will depend on the sighting of the youngest crescent Moon. As a slim crescent Moon becomes visible from Mecca—either on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 or on Thursday, May 13, 2021—the three-day feasting festival of Eid al-Fitr (meaning “festival of breaking the fast”) can begin.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Last night’s young moon and Venus

The brightest planet Venus has now returned to the evening sky. It’ll surprise you by appearing so bright, low in the western twilight. The moon swept past it Wednesday evening, May 12, 2021. Bottom line: Photos from May 12, 2021, of the young moon and planet Venus. Deborah Byrd. Deborah...
Astronomystillnessinthestorm.com

Rebirthing Spirit in the World – New Moon in Taurus 2021

What is our current connection between the material and spiritual realms? How can integrating these experiences support the evolution of our world and our own souls?. On Wednesday, May 12th, at 4:28am, the Sun and moon meet at 21° Taurus, & create a powerful reset point, typical of each new moon. In the sign and energy of Taurus, we can be confident it will deal with our sense of worth, pleasure, values and the things we show up for in life. This new moon, both luminaries make a harmonious sextile to Neptune, planet of Spirit, positioning us to use our creative and intuitive gifts for spirituality and bringing higher ideals into form (Taurus). With this New moon also conjunct Black Moon Lilith, we can be sure that something of our primal and instinctual feminine energy will be catalyzing this process (think mama bear energy).