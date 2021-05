I love to refill my empty Jarritos bottles with Soda Stream and drink it out of them. It just feels and tastes better out of a Jarritos bottle. What I usually do is fill the bottles with the right amount of syrup then leave it in the fridge so the bottle is nice and cold when I fill it with soda water. Problem is, once you take off a Jarritos cap, you can’t re-use it. No cap! Until now that is!