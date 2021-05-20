newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Senator Mark Warner reintroducing the Rural Jobs Act

By Rachel Hirschheimer
NBC 29 News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner is reintroducing legislation that will encourage greater private investment in rural and underserved areas that have been impacted by COVID-19. The Rural Jobs Act would increase the flow of capital to rural areas across the country, including many rural areas in Virginia. The...

www.nbc29.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Rural Areas#Tax#Wvir#The Rural Jobs Act#Covid#Rural Job Zones#Legislation#Nelson Counties#Tax#Investment#Country#Job Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
WHSV

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateWashington Examiner

Virginia Republicans tout diverse ticket ahead of statewide elections

Virginia Republicans feel a jolt of confidence following the nomination of a diverse statewide ticket they hope will get them out of 12-year rut of statewide election losses this November. The GOP in the commonwealth saw its final political hold collapse following the 2019 state legislature elections, when Democrats took...
Virginia StateAZFamily

The VA is getting billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large backlog of disability claims piled up with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Still, there is relief in sight for veterans who are waiting on decisions about their claims, 3 On Your Side has learned. Through the American Rescue Plan,...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Brian Wheeler

WINA’s top analyst discusses rising prices and the dreaded tax deadline. The Director of Communications in the City previewed the City Council meeting, addressed the question on mask mandates, in person meetings, CARES act funding and much more. The former US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and current...
Winchester Star

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWTVR-TV

COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Monday, May 17

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics. COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats) Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Local government candidates attend meet-and-greet in Friendship Court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Candidates for Charlottesville City Council and Commonwealth's Attorney came together for a meet-and-greet in the Friendship Court community center on Sunday. The event was hosted by the Charlottesville Democratic Party. Each candidate spoke about their platform and background, then citizens walked around and talked to...
cbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
WDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.