No trip to any Harry Potter attraction at amusement parks around the world is complete without getting a nice, frosty glass of Butterbeer, with Harry Potter New York confirming that not only will fans get to taste the beloved beverage at the location, but the store will feature an entire "Butterbeer Bar." The bar will allow guests to purchase a draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream, or a bottle of Butterbeer. Given how few places around the world fans can consume the soft drink, this update is sure to delight anyone who had been planning on paying a visit to the official store. Harry Potter New York opens on June 3rd.